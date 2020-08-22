John (Jack) T Feeley Jr., 89, of 28 Sturgis Avenue in Lee passed away on August 19, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born in Pittsfield, MA on January 19, 1931 to the late John T and Jane Millner (Volin) Feeley Sr. Jack was a 1948 graduate of Saint Joseph Central High School in Pittsfield, MA.
Jack was a US Navy (1950 - 1954) veteran during the Korean War and served aboard the USS Midway during three tours of the Mediterranean Sea. After the Navy Jack worked at several jobs until he started at Hurlbut Paper in 1958. Jack stayed there and retired as an Instrument Technician in 1993 after 35 years' service from what became Mead Paper Company. During that time, he also taught first aid with the American Red Cross.
Jack is survived by a sister, Mary Jane Welch of Charleston, SC; a son James W Feeley of Lee and a daughter Julie M (William R) Ingram of Lee. Jack also has two Grandchildren; Colin R (Kristen) Ingram of Pittsfield and Brandon T Ingram of Lee and two Great-Grandchildren Chase Ingram and Violet Ingram of Pittsfield. Jack is also survived by his sisters-in-law; Mary A (Francis) Tyer and Shirley M Eichelser as well as several nieces and nephews.
Jack was predeceased by his wife Janet M (Eichelser) Feeley on March 26, 2006 after 49 years of marriage. They were married in Lee on May 26, 1956. He was also predeceased by his parents John T and Jane Millner (Volin) Feeley Sr as well as a brother Martin James Feeley.
Jack will be remembered for his quick wit, big smile and great laugh, along with his easy-going attitude!
The grandchildren and family loved hearing his stories about being on the starboard catapult crew aboard the aircraft carrier (USS Midway) and his travels throughout the Mediterranean, with Italy being a favorite topic. In Jack's retirement years he could be found at Lee Library perusing the latest arrivals. You could almost always find Jack with his nose in a good book!
Jim and Julie the children of John (Jack) T Feeley Jr would like to thank the staff of BMC and especially the `CCU unit, and Telemetry unit for their very special care. Most importantly Teresa in Telemetry who gave our dad ice creme that made his face light up! We are so very grateful of your care for our Dad right up to the end. We are also thankful of your care of us, his children during this most sorrowful time. He will be forever in our hearts and always our Superman!
Due to the COVID restrictions visiting hours will be private for the family. A graveside service for John (Jack) T Feeley Jr will be held on, Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Lee Library Association or Wounded Warriors
in care of the Kelly Funeral Home, 3 Main St, Lee, MA 01238.
If you would like to leave a message of condolence or share pictures with the family, please visit our web site at www.kellyfuneralhome.net