|
|
John Thomas Leamon, of Whately, MA, died on May 31 at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, MA. He was 94 years old.
Tom was born in 1925 in Salem, MA, and grew up in the Boston area. He served in the Army during WWII at the Battle of the Bulge, honorably discharged with a Bronze Star and Purple Heart in 1945.
Tom earned a BA degree in Illustration from the Rhode Island School of Design (1949) and a M.Div. from Hartford Theological Seminary, ordained as a Congregational Minister in 1953. He had two children, Christine Phillips Leamon of Whately, MA and Martin Harris Leamon of Davis, CA, during his first marriage to Julia Lucille Chaffin (1951-1972). His first parish was in Amherst, MA, and he subsequently served Congregational communities in Cincinnati, OH, Danielson, CT, and Williamstown, MA.
In 1976 he returned to illustration full-time and re-established residence in the Pioneer Valley. He married Marianne Preger-Simon (PO Box 58, Whately, MA) in 1979. He was a founding member of the Western Mass Illustrators' Guild. With his brother, James S. Leamon, as author, he published The Military Art of J. Thomas Leamon, (jamesleamon.com/tomsart). One of Tom's paintings, a portrait of the French flying ace, Charles Guynemer, is part of the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C.
Tom is survived by his wife, children, and many other family members, in the United States and in Istanbul, Turkey. He is profoundly missed.
A memorial reception will be held on Saturday, July 13th, from 4-6 PM at the historic Whately Town Hall, 194 Chestnut Plain Road, Whately, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Soldiers' Home, Inc., attn: Treasurer, PO Box 1338, Holyoke, MA, 01040, would be appreciated.
Photo: Oliver Scott Snure, all rights reserved
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 28, 2019