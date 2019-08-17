|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of John Thomas Leighfield, 50, of Pittsfield on August 9, 2019.
Born in Pittsfield on June 2, 1969, he was the son of Elizabeth M. Leighfield and the late Henry J. Leighfield.
John was a 1987 graduate of Taconic High School. He worked as a roofer for a local Pittsfield company at the time of his death.
He loved fishing, whether it was in the winter or summer, riding his mountain bike, he enjoyed being with his family and friends & snowmobiling. Anyone that knew him, knew he loved to always joke and he always made you smile.
Back in the day, he loved riding and doing tricks on his BMX bike. He had a heart of gold just like his father. He will be sadly missed by everyone that knew him.
John is survived by his mother, Elizabeth M. Leighfield of Pittsfield; son, Mitchell J. Leighfield of Pittsfield; daughter, Morgan E. Leighfield of Pittsfield; two sisters, Mary E. Rench and husband Dan of Pittsfield and Dawn T. Leighfield of Lanesborough; several aunts, uncles and cousins, as well as one niece Kara Rench and one nephew Jeremy Leighfield.
He was predeceased by his father, Henry J. Leighfield, his grandparents, aunt and uncle.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Mr. John T. Leighfield will be held, MONDAY, August 19, 2019 at 7:00pm at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, PITTSFIELD, celebrated by Rev. Peter A. Gregory, Pastor Emeritus of St. Charles Church. Burial will be private at a later date. Calling hours will precede the service from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Berkshire Humane Society, in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 17, 2019