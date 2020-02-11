Home

John W. Conaway Jr.


1938 - 2020
John W. Conaway Jr. Obituary
John W. Conaway, Jr., 81, of Great Barrington, MA entered eternal rest on Feb 5, 2020.

Husband of Rev. Mattie Conaway, father of, Sylvia (Mike), Anthony, Lorenzo, Guillermo, Dorothy (Shawn), John (Tracy) and Jonathan; brother of Mellie, Katherine, Juanita (Glenn), Darlene (George), Elnita, Gwen (Benjamin), Charles (Virginia), and Edward; grandfather of Shawn, Ebony, Jordan, Xavier, Anthony, Jr., Nathan, Jessica, Lorenzo John, Wesley, James, Hope, Serria, Shawn, Terell, Courtney, Charles, Tristian and Kamiya; great-grandfather of 23; and confidant to a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, family, and friends, as well as his god-children Rev. Joallen Forte and Brian Forte.

SERVICE- The funeral service for John W. Conaway will be held on Wed. Feb. 12th at 12:00 p.m. at FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME in Great Barrington. The family will receive friends on Wed from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

Donations in memory of John may be made to The Macedonia Baptist Church through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 11, 2020
