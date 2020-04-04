|
|
John (Jack) W. Croughwell, of Goodyear, Arizona, and Dalton, MA, passed suddenly on Tuesday March 31, 2020 at his home in AZ.
He was born in Pittsfield, MA on November 29, 1945, the son of the late Edward and Elizabeth Croughwell.
Jack was raised in Dalton, MA attending Dalton schools and was a 1964 graduate of Wahconah Regional High School where he served as a class officer. He proudly served his country with the US Navy from 1964 to 1968. He was also an honored American Legion member and past commander of the Dalton Benjamin J. Sullivan Post.
Jack was employed as a proud union electrician (IBEW), starting his career working for local electrical contractors in the Berkshires before relocating to the west coast in 1978. He retired in 2002.
Jack was known far and wide to have the gift of gab, and loved to engage and socialize with anyone, and everyone who would listen! After retiring, he loved spending summers in Dalton where he could spend time visiting with his many family and friends, especially sharing breakfast with the crew at Ozzies! He loved his two grandsons, Bryce and Tyler, and enjoyed attending their games and events, along with family camping vacations. He was a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan, and also enjoyed Celtics and Bruins, as well as Diamondback games. He was always up for attending a game at Fenway Park, or one of the youth leagues of his great nephews.
Jack leaves behind his beautiful wife of 48 years, Judith (Brophy) Croughwell; his daughter Amy Marr and husband John; son Jesse Croughwell; grandsons Bryce and Tyler Marr all of Goodyear AZ. He also is survived by his brother Dennis Croughwell (Christine) of Dalton MA and sister Ruth Ann Mason of Pittsfield MA, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law David Brophy, mother-in-law Evelyn Brophy, brothers Edward and Brian, sister-in-law Sharon Croughwell, Susan Brophy and brother-in-laws William (Bill) Mason and David Brophy.
He also leaves many, many friends in Dalton and the surrounding Berkshires, along with those in every area he resided, worked, or visited.
A funeral and memorial for Jack Croughwell will be held at a later date in Dalton, MA, with burial in the family plot at Fairview Cemetery.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 4, 2020