John W. Field, 66, of Monterey, MA, died at home Monday, January 13, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born February 20, 1953 in Great Barrington, MA, he was the son of Gerald Osmond Field and Thelma Gail Meyette. He attended Mount Everett High School. John worked as the Highway Superintendent for the town of Monterey. He also worked as a mechanic for over 30 years in the New Marlborough and Monterey areas. He enjoyed fishing, car racing, darts and horseshoes.
John leaves his wife Pat Field, daughters Terri Field and Sherri Loranger, both of New Hampshire, Jennifer Field, and John W. Field Jr., both of Sandisfield. He also leaves his stepchildren, Victoria Kimberley, Laura Hasenjager and Felix Cincotta. As well as his sister Linda Cronk, brother Gerald Field, many grandchildren, great grandchildren, step-grandchildren and his many kitties.
He was predeceased by his parents and brother Wayne Field.
SERVICES - The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 19th from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home in Great Barrington. A private burial will follow in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Dreams c/o FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 15, 2020