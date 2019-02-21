|
John W. Render III, 81 of West Stockbridge died Monday February 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. John was born in Danbury CT on August 27, 1937, son of John II and Rhoda (Brill) Render. After graduating from high school John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy in Vietnam. John worked for many years as a landscaper for his landscaping company, Render's Home and Yard Service. He was a member of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation and a former member of the former West Stockbridge Sportsman's Club. John is survived by his wife Cathy (Bower) Render of West Stockbridge, his son Bruce and wife Rhonda of West Stockbridge, one brother, two sisters and two grandchildren.
A Memorial Service for John will be Saturday February 23, at noon at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME 33 South St. Great Barrington MA 01230 with Deacon John Zick of St. Patrick's Church officiating. A celebration of John's life will follow from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Private graveside services for John will be held in St. Patrick's Cemetery with Military Honors at a later time. In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in John's memory may be made to either Hospice Care in the Berkshires or Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 21, 2019