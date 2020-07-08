John W. Turner, 94, of Lee, MA, died Sunday at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield.He was born on May 17, 1926, the son of Warren and Madeline Fitzgerald Turner. He was educated in Lee Schools and graduated from Lee High School in 1944. He played on the Lee High School Baseball team in 1943 and 1944.Mr. Turner served in the U.S. Navy during WW II. After his service he worked in the Hurlbut Paper Company in South Lee and retired in 1986 from the Mead Paper Company. He was a member of the Lenox Dale American Legion Post #274. He loved life, people and the Boston Red Sox.He is survived by his wife, the former Barbara Farrington, whom he married on June 18, 1949. He is also survived by four sons: John W. Turner Jr. of Lee, Ronald J. Turner and his wife Victoria of the Philippines, Daniel M. Turner of Lee and Raymond E. Turner; two daughters: Linda L. Griffin and her husband David of Lee and Beverly J. Turner of Lenox; two sisters: Norma J. Plankey of Lee and Helen Zink and her husband Robert of Dalton; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He is predeceased by two sisters: Patricia E. Brown and Marge Strayer.Per his request, there will be no services.