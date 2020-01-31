|
|
John William Leonesio, 92, of Williamstown passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield after a brief illness.
John was born in North Adams on July 24, 1927 to the late John B. and Teresa (Leonesio) Leonesio. He attended Drury High School in North Adams. He was a decorated veteran of both the United States Navy and Army. John was a loyal and devoted employee for many years at the former Sprague Electric where he worked as a Quality Control Draftsman.
John enjoyed mapping out local hiking trails and mountains and was an avid hiker. He also enjoyed researching family genealogy to preserve his Italian family heritage. He was very creative and well-known by all as a handyman. He loved nature and the outdoors but most especially he loved his family.
John leaves his wife of 69 years Geraldine (Walden) Leonesio whom he married on August 5, 1950. He also leaves two sons Paul (Nancy) Leonesio of North Carolina and John (Tina-Marie) Leonesio of North Adams. He leaves seven grandchildren; Justin Leonesio, Katie Ingle, Trista Ann Farnam, Amanda K. Leonesio, Peter Tatro, Kristin Tatro-Hermanski and Amberly Wyatt; and his nine great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his brother Thomas P. Leonesio of North Adams. He was predeceased by two brothers John B. and Peter T. Leonesio and his twin sister Elsie Mailhot.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral home service will be held for John on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, February 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the St. Jude's Children Hospital through the care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020