Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flynn & Dagnoli-Montagna Home for Funerals-West Chapel
521 West Main St
North Adams, MA 01247
413-663-6523
Resources
More Obituaries for John Leonesio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Leonesio


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Leonesio Obituary
John William Leonesio, 92, of Williamstown passed away on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield after a brief illness.

John was born in North Adams on July 24, 1927 to the late John B. and Teresa (Leonesio) Leonesio. He attended Drury High School in North Adams. He was a decorated veteran of both the United States Navy and Army. John was a loyal and devoted employee for many years at the former Sprague Electric where he worked as a Quality Control Draftsman.

John enjoyed mapping out local hiking trails and mountains and was an avid hiker. He also enjoyed researching family genealogy to preserve his Italian family heritage. He was very creative and well-known by all as a handyman. He loved nature and the outdoors but most especially he loved his family.

John leaves his wife of 69 years Geraldine (Walden) Leonesio whom he married on August 5, 1950. He also leaves two sons Paul (Nancy) Leonesio of North Carolina and John (Tina-Marie) Leonesio of North Adams. He leaves seven grandchildren; Justin Leonesio, Katie Ingle, Trista Ann Farnam, Amanda K. Leonesio, Peter Tatro, Kristin Tatro-Hermanski and Amberly Wyatt; and his nine great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his brother Thomas P. Leonesio of North Adams. He was predeceased by two brothers John B. and Peter T. Leonesio and his twin sister Elsie Mailhot.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A funeral home service will be held for John on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI FUNERAL HOME WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St., North Adams, MA 01247. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Monday, February 3 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the St. Jude's Children Hospital through the care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -