|
|
Skarimbas, Jon E. age 57, of Leonia, on August 4, 2019. He was born in New York City and was a salesman for Octane Film Cars, Piermont, NY. Beloved husband of Dr. Alicia nee Brennan. Devoted father of Anna Skarimbas and Julia Skarimbas. Cherished son of Carol Skarimbas and the late Elias Skarimbas. Dear brother of Crissa Skarimbas and her husband William Hatcher, Michael Skarimbas and his wife Tara. Esteemed son and Brother-in-law, amazing uncle to his adoring nieces and nephews.
The family will receive their friends on Friday 12:30 - 1:30 PM at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Religious Service to follow at 1:30 PM followed by at home hours from 2:30pm-5:30pm at the family home. For condolences, directions, or information call (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 9, 2019