Jonathan (Rusty) Lambert Jennings, born April 1, 1957 in North Adams, MA, passed away on November 4, 2019 in Albany, NY after a long battle with cancer.
He was the son of the late Frederick & Dorothy Powell Jennings. Jonathan grew up in New Ashford, and graduated from Mt. Greylock Regional High School with the class of 1975. He worked for 30 years with the Postal Service in Albany, NY. Jonathan leaves four brothers: Frederick, of Norfolk, VA; David (Susan) of Stephentown, NY; Steven (Maureen) of New Ashford, MA; and Paul of Adams, MA.
Funeral services for Jonathan will be private.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019