Jonathan Joseph Candee, 33, of Tempe, Arizona, died unexpectedly January 9th, 2020.
Born in Pittsfield July 6, 1986, the son of Kathleen A. (Duby) Candee and the late James M. Candee Sr., he grew up in Lenox Dale and was a 2004 graduate of Lenox Memorial High School, where he enjoyed acting in the school drama performances as well as Shakespeare & Co. productions. After high school Jonathan attended the University of San Francisco, and later studied Addiction Counseling at Westfield State University while working as manager of Business Development for CleanSlate Outpatient Addition Centers.
Jonathan was a man of courage, charisma, and kindness. He brought a spark of joy and plenty of laughter to everyone he knew. He loved his job and the opportunity to help others who were struggling through addictions and recoveries. When he wasn't traveling for work he enjoyed being very active and outdoors. He especially enjoyed competing in Spartan and Rugged Maniac obstacle course races and playing in LGBTQ kickball and volleyball leagues. After being relocated to Arizona 3 years ago, he adopted his beloved dog Spartan, together they spent much of their time hiking the beautiful landscape that surrounded his new home. Jonathan was very artistic and loved paintings, cooking delectable & adventurous meals and decorating his home. He left many wonderful memories and will long be remembered for his charm and beautiful smile.
Besides his mother and her partner John Howard, Jonathan is survived by his step mother Melissa Candee of Egremont; one sister, Stacy Candee and her husband Scott Adams of Palm Beach Garden, FL; three brothers, James Candee, Jr. of Lake Park, Fl., Jason Candee and his wife Erin of Lenox, and Joshua Candee and his partner Rachel of Greenfield; nieces and nephews Mason and Riley, Chase and Bryn, and Josephine; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many, many close friends.
Calling hours at the ROCHE FUNERAL HOME in Lenox will be Friday, January 24th, from 4-7 pm and Saturday morning, January 25th, from 9:30-10:30 am. The funeral will be January 25th from the Roche Funeral Home followed by a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11:00 at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Lenox Dale celebrated by the Rev. Monsignor John J. Bonzagni, Pastor. Burial in Mountain View Cemetery will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers donations in Jonathan's memory may be made to Phoenix House in care of the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 19, 2020