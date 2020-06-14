Joretta (Schober) Hall, formerly of Monson, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Pittsfield. Joretta was born October 7, 1934 in Stamps, AR and raised by her loving parents Evelyn (Chandler) Schober and her father Charles C. Schober.
While attending LSU, she met and married John A. Hall and moved to Monson in 1956. She finished her degree in special education at Westfield State in 1980 and became a teacher in the Monson school system until her retirement. She was a gifted teacher who had a positive impact on the lives of so many students.
She was an avid gardener with extraordinary gardens. She had an encyclopedic recall of all there was to know about flowers and an eye for color. Over the years, she gifted bits of her flowers to her friends and family that continue to bring joy and beauty to their gardens.
Being a grandmother was her true calling. She could fix anything with a little sugar and a firm hug. Her grandchildren cherished moments spent growing up at "Grammy Camp" where they were showered with special attention, endless playtime, and mountains of unconditional love. Christmas is designed for an indulgent Grandmother and she could host a wonderful Christmas celebration. Thoughtful presents stacked high for everyone; food to feed an army of friends and family. She was the joy of Christmas personified.
Those who knew her form a uniform chorus describing her: Generous, kind, thoughtful, and dedicated to caring for her family and friends.
Joretta is predeceased by her husband John A. Hall, married 61 years and her son John H. Hall. She leaves two sons; David C. Hall and his wife Marianne of Pittsfield, Allen M. Hall and his wife Nancy of Westford; four grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grammy, Rebecca C. Hall, Andrea M. Hall, Rachel B. Hall and Brian H. Hall. She leaves her niece Sandra Hall of Santa Rosa, CA and her children Jeni, Amber, and Nick. She was also considered a grandmother by Anna and Sean Peters.
An avid reader all her life, please consider donations in lieu of flowers to the Monson Free Library, 2 High St, Monson, MA 01057. All services are private. Lombard Funeral Home of Monson has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.lombardfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
While attending LSU, she met and married John A. Hall and moved to Monson in 1956. She finished her degree in special education at Westfield State in 1980 and became a teacher in the Monson school system until her retirement. She was a gifted teacher who had a positive impact on the lives of so many students.
She was an avid gardener with extraordinary gardens. She had an encyclopedic recall of all there was to know about flowers and an eye for color. Over the years, she gifted bits of her flowers to her friends and family that continue to bring joy and beauty to their gardens.
Being a grandmother was her true calling. She could fix anything with a little sugar and a firm hug. Her grandchildren cherished moments spent growing up at "Grammy Camp" where they were showered with special attention, endless playtime, and mountains of unconditional love. Christmas is designed for an indulgent Grandmother and she could host a wonderful Christmas celebration. Thoughtful presents stacked high for everyone; food to feed an army of friends and family. She was the joy of Christmas personified.
Those who knew her form a uniform chorus describing her: Generous, kind, thoughtful, and dedicated to caring for her family and friends.
Joretta is predeceased by her husband John A. Hall, married 61 years and her son John H. Hall. She leaves two sons; David C. Hall and his wife Marianne of Pittsfield, Allen M. Hall and his wife Nancy of Westford; four grandchildren, who affectionately called her Grammy, Rebecca C. Hall, Andrea M. Hall, Rachel B. Hall and Brian H. Hall. She leaves her niece Sandra Hall of Santa Rosa, CA and her children Jeni, Amber, and Nick. She was also considered a grandmother by Anna and Sean Peters.
An avid reader all her life, please consider donations in lieu of flowers to the Monson Free Library, 2 High St, Monson, MA 01057. All services are private. Lombard Funeral Home of Monson has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.lombardfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jun. 14, 2020.