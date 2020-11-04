Jorja Irene Flaherty, 34, passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, at her home with her family by her side, after a ferocious battle with breast cancer.



Jorja wrote her own obituary:



I was born March 23, 1986 in Pittsfield, MA to my parents, who I leave, Joseph and Rocelia Bagnera, of Pittsfield. We lived next door to each other. We saw each other every single day, always going back and forth borrowing something one of us didn't have.



I married my dream husband, Thomas Bryan Flaherty, Jr., the 27th of December 2014. I met him at 22 years old and knew the day I met him that I'd marry him. I even told my gramma and she agreed, "I bet he IS the one!" Together, Bryan and I had two sons: Liam Bryan Flaherty (age 5), and Olli George Flaherty (age 2). My three handsome, smart, perfect boys. Life couldn't have been better. I found true love.



I enjoyed vacationing in Rhode Island and eating seafood of all sorts, especially lobsters, oysters, king crab legs and sushi. I worked as a Registered Nurse at BMC and adored all my patients and co-workers. I attended local Pittsfield schools and graduated from PHS in 2004. I received a bachelor's degree in viola performance from Boston University and later finishing nursing degrees from Berkshire Community College. I loved snowboarding, running and being in water of all kinds and I enjoyed the beauty of nature from every season.



I also leave my brother, Caleb Adam Bagnera, of Lanesborough, MA (Alyssa Daunais), and his son, my precious nephew, Jackson Bagnera. Two bro-laws, Daniel Flaherty and Scott Dylan Flaherty and my precious mother in law, Carol Agnes Flaherty. I was predeceased by my father in law, the late Thomas Bryan Flaherty, Sr., who I adored so very much. I leave my French bulldog Creme Brulee who brought me so much comfort and love during my fight.



I also leave all of you. My friends and my community. You all had been my strength for years and I couldn't have done it without your love, prayers and support for so long.



Breast cancer sucks. Cancer sucks. But as my chemo nurse Kim would tell me, the only good gift cancer gives is time to plan, to suck up every moment of beauty and enjoy it to its fullest and to complete the list. My bucket list was filled in so many ways, it overflowed. God truly blessed me and if you don't know the Son of God, there is time to get to know Him. God prevails. We all have something. We all have a hard. Trust in Him. Always speak up and believe in yourself. Love hard, be loyal, laugh hard, cry and love Jesus. Cherish Every. Single. Minute. Cancer or no cancer, we are not guaranteed tomorrow. Live in the moment and enjoy everything our creator has given. So, go now and hug, smile, eat and drink, I love each and every one of you. Thank you all for loving me and my family.



Daddy, I'll always be your little girl. Mom, I'll always be your everyday pal. Liam and Olli, you will always be momma's boys. And Bryan, I'll never leave your heart, you got this!



One more thing, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me". Never in a million years I'd think that I'd be able to fight cancer and go thru chemotherapy while being pregnant. Believe.



FUNERAL NOTICE: Calling hours for Jorja will be held, THURSDAY, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford St, Pittsfield, MA.



We gently remind those attending that masks are required and to please practice social distancing. Due to current regulations, entry may take a bit longer and we ask for your patience.



Burial will be private at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Jorja and Bryan's sons, Liam and Olli Flaherty, or to Berkshire Hematology and Oncology Patient Care Assistance to support anyone there in need because no one should have to fight cancer alone, or to HospiceCare In The Berkshires, all in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME.



