Dery Funeral Home
54 Bradford Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
(413) 443-9151
Graveside service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Joseph Cemetery
Joseph A. Catalano


1941 - 2019
Joseph A. Catalano Obituary
Joseph A. Catalano, 78, of Pittsfield, passed away November 7, 2019.

Born in Pittsfield on February 13, 1941, he was the son of the late Salvatore A. and Irene M. Clement Catalano.

He attended Notre Dame and St. Joseph High School. Joseph was a United States Navy Veteran.

He is survived by his four sisters, Lucille Kane of Pittsfield, Christine Kellogg and Marc of Richmond, Marie Ruel and John of Richmond, and Sandra Cassavant and William of Richmond; his brother, David Catalano and Lyla of Pittsfield; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Anthony Catalano and Arthur Catalano and his sister, Sally Cooper.

FUNERAL NOTICE: A Graveside service will be held THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21, 2019 at 1:00 pm at St. Joseph Cemetery with Military Honors. Please meet inside the gate. There will be no calling hours. Dery Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 20, 2019
