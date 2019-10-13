|
Joseph A. DiMattia, 85, of Pittsfield, MA passed away on October 7, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
Joe was born on June 12, 1934 to Eugene and Emilia (Pasqua) DiMattia and grew up in Boston, MA. He graduated from Wentworth Institute in 1953 and was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1954. Serving during the Korean Conflict from 1954 to 1956, his unit was stationed in Kyoto, Japan on a special assignment. As a result of outstanding work, the group received a Letter of Commendation from General Mark Clark. While in Japan, he earned a black belt in judo.
After his discharge, Joe attended Northeastern University and earned a degree in electrical engineering. He married his beloved wife, (Georgette) Denise Rondeau, on September 4, 1961. He was employed by General Electric Ordnance Systems and Lockheed Martin from 1961 to 1994.
He was a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity from 1995 to 2010, a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan and an avid gardener.
Joe is survived by his wife, Denise, of 58 years; his daughter, Donna and her husband John Conry along with grandsons Ryan, Edward, and Nathan; his daughter, Debra and her husband William Johnson, along with grandson Benjamin; his son, Dominic; his son, John and his wife Samara, along with granddaughters Daria and Eliana. He is also survived by his brother Philip and wife Marie, his sister Marie Giglio; his brother John and wife Louise; his sister-in-law Lorraine Jolicoeur, and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law, John Giglio.
The family would like to recognize the incredible Oncology staff at Berkshire Health Systems for the care, compassion, and support provided throughout Joe's illness.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral arrangements for Mr. Joseph A. DiMattia will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested for Soldier On or , in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 13, 2019