Joseph A. Nadeau, 34, of Lenox, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 1, 2020. He was born on April 12, 1985, the son of Frank and Kathrine Nadeau.
Besides his parents, Joe leaves behind his beloved daughter, Avery. He is also survived by his sister, Jessica, her husband Martin, nephew Maxen, and his girlfriend, Amanda Lantz. Joe was predeceased by Avery's mother, Jessica White.
Funeral Notice:
Funeral services for Joseph A. Nadeau will be Friday, February 7, 2020 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church, celebrated by the Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus. Burial will be at a later date. Calling hours will be today, Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home.
For Joseph's full obituary, please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020