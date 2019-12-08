|
|
Joseph A. Sacchetti, Jr., "Joey" of Pittsfield, died peacefully after an 18-month battle with Cancer, on December 2, 2019, at The Landing at Laurel Lake in Lee.
He resided and was born in Pittsfield on January 6, 1965, a son of Joseph A. Sacchetti, Sr. and Jo-Ann M Sacchetti.
He was educated in Dalton and Pittsfield schools and was a 1983 graduate of St. Joseph Central High School. Continuing his education, he was a 1988 graduate of Berkshire Community College where he earned an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice and was a 1998 graduate of Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts where he earned a bachelor's degree in Sociology and Business Administration. In addition, he was highly regarded in his martial arts discipline in which he was a 2nd degree blackbelt by 1997.
He served with the Massachusetts Army National Guard for 13 years.
Mr. Sacchetti was first employed by the United States Postal Service for eight years. He went to work for Berkshire Housing Services and for Berkshire Life Insurance Company. He also worked at Guidewire for 9 years and was a CNA at Berkshire Place. Recently Joe was the primary caregiver for his parents for the last 3 years.
Mr. Sacchetti had been a communicant of St. Agnes Church and was a communicant of St. Joseph Church. In the last year and a half, he attended New Life Church and Bible study. Joe was also member of the Knights of Columbus for many years.
Music gave Joe great pleasure, especially when playing piano and saxophone. He enjoyed traveling. He loved the outdoors and most important, Joe loved helping others.
Joe leaves his parents of Pittsfield. He is also survived by his brother, Mark A. Sacchetti of Doylestown, PA; two sisters, Leah Thiss of California, and Laurie Pedersen of Vero Beach, FL.; as well as 6 nieces and nephews.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral visitation for Joseph A. Sacchetti Jr. will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at DERY FUNERAL HOME in PITTSFIELD, with a service following at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to HospiceCare In the Berkshires or Berkshire Medical Cancer Center in care of the Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Dec. 8, 2019