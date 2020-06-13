Joseph Aloysius Dolan died at home on June 8, 2020. His family and all who knew him can take comfort in knowing the memory of his loving heart will continue to sustain them throughout their lives. Joe was born in Providence RI in 1936 to Joseph and Nora Dolan. Joe was the youngest of twelve children, all of whom he outlived. He had many colorful stories about growing up during the depression and as part of such a large Irish American family in his beloved Providence, RI. He married Barbara Ann Sherman on April 25, 1959 beginning a marriage that would last 61 years. Barbara and Joe had six children, twelve grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Joe's third son Davd Dolan died in August 2018. Joe is survived by his wife Barbara and their children and spouses Joe and Juliana Dolan, Tim Dolan, Kelly and Scott Spaid, Kate Dolan and Patti Alles, Jennifer and David Homan, and daughter in law Mary Dolan.



Joe grew up in Providence RI and graduated from Providence College in 1958. He had a very strong work ethic that continued throughout his life, setting a powerful example for his offspring. He spent 2 years in the U.S. Army where he was stationed at Fort Meade in Baltimore Maryland. Joe and Barbara moved to East Longmeadow Ma, where he worked for AETNA Insurance. The growing Dolan family then moved to North Adams, MA where Joe and partners started Crippin, Coakley, and Dolan. The company evolved and grew to become the Coakley Pierpan Dolan and Collins Insurance Agency. Joe and CPDC spearheaded renovating the historic Wall Streeter Shoe factory building on Union St. in North Adams. The agency was later purchased by the Hoosac Bank in Joe's retirement.



Joe was well known in the Berkshire County business community and served as Chamber of Commerce President for many years. He was a staunch New Englander and appreciated the beauty and opportunity of Berkshire County. He coached Pee Wee Football and was an avid local sports fan as his children grew up and participated in local sports. He also enjoyed NCAA football and basketball, especially his favorite Providence Friars. He was also a big Boston Red Sox and a hard core Baltimore Orioles fan.



The Dolans eventually moved to Williamstown MA where Joe loved to golf, cook, and spend time with family. In his later years, he and Barbara split their time between a residence in Holmes Beach, FL, and extended summers in Williamstown and Pittsfield, MA. While in Florida Joe enjoyed walking on the beach, reading, cooking and volunteering at the Mote Marine Aquarium. He was a loving father and grandfather, devoted husband, and a warm, generous, and gentle human being. He loved to joke and tell stories. He was a charming, well mannered gentleman who made friends with everyone, maintaining strong and loyal relationships over the years.



