Joseph Christian Lacker, 90, of Ocala, FL passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Joe was a native of New York City, NY. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1972. After retiring from the Air Force he worked for the Federal Aviation Administration in Cummington, MA until 1989. He moved to Ocala in 2000. He is survived by his children, Joseph and Dee Lacker, Margaret Rose and William Grady, Michael and Stephaine Lacker and step-daughters, Tiesa and Lisa Graf, as well as his many loving grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife, Rosemary Carney Ross and his wife of 27 years Carole A. Lacker, brother Robert Lacker and his parents Nathan and Ida Lacker. He enjoyed traveling, woodworking, and spending time with his family, especially his great grandchildren who brought him such joy. His family will receive friends on Friday, September 13 from 4-6 PM at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. A procession will begin on Saturday, September 14, at 9 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian of Burial at 10 AM at Holy Family Church, Enfield. Burial with Military Honors will follow in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery, Enfield. For online condolences, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sept. 10, 2019