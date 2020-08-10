1/1
Joseph Cesare Boni
1935 - 2020
Joseph Cesare Boni, 85, of Williamstown, MA passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at the Berkshire Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born in North Adams, MA on March 21, 1935 to the late Cesare and Emma (Petri) Boni. Joe graduated from Drury High School and was a veteran of the United States Army.

Beloved husband, father and grandfather, he was happiest when surrounded by family. He was a man of great strength and integrity who dedicated his life to their well-being. He was also an avid gardener and could be found more often than not in his yard tending to his flower and vegetable gardens.

He was employed for many years as a mechanical engineer at Sprague Electric Company in North Adams, MA and later at the Abacus Automation Co. in Bennington, VT.

He is survived and greatly missed by his devoted wife of 64 years, Beverly Jean (Davis) Boni; his children, Joseph Boni and his wife Shiela, Jeffrey Boni and his wife Susan, and Theresa Boni; as well as his grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Samantha and her fiance Luke Thompson, Zachary, Jane and Joey Boni. He is also survived by his brother Rudolph Boni. He was predeceased by two sisters, Rose Boni and Marion Owen and two brothers Cesare and Richard Boni.

Calling hours for Joseph C. Boni will take place Thursday at the Flynn & Dagnoli Funeral Home. WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA from 4-6 PM. Private funeral services will take place Saturday, with burial to follow in Eastlawn Cemetery, Williamstown, MA. Memorial donations are suggested for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 10, 2020.
