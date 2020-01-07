|
Joseph Szewczyk, 74 years young, died peacefully on Saturday January 4, 2020 surrounded by his BFAIR caregivers and loved ones. Joe was a gentle giant and a gentleman. He had a big heart and was loved by those who cared for him over the years.
Joe did everything in a big way. He lived his life fully. He had a boisterous laugh, could be bossy, and always kind. He loved the joy of Christmas. Joe's passions were good food, trains, scrapbooks and magazines. He loved watching Rachel Ray and Pioneer Woman. Often, he requested the meals he saw on TV, and the BFAIR staff devotedly made his meals as he liked. Joe also loved trains. His bedroom was decorated with the many trains given to him by friends and loved ones. He had a special friend, Peggy, who decorated a Christmas Tree with train ornaments for him. He enjoyed train rides on the Berkshire Tinseliner Train. He spent time at Hobby World helping out his friend, Bob.
Joe grew up with his family in Housatonic, before moving to North Adams in the mid-1980's. He is predeceased by his parents, Chester and Bernice, his girlfriend, Marlene, and Peggy Williams, his best friend and advocate who loved him very much.
Joe leaves his many friends at BFAIR, Joey and Dennis, his housemates, and "his Colleen" who he loved dearly. He was a very special man who was well cared for during the last few weeks by Hospice and the BFAIR staff at his Lorraine Drive home.
On Thursday January 9th, Flynn & Dagnoli West Chapel, 521 West Main St. North Adams will host a viewing hour from 9:30 to 10:30am, followed by a service at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in the spring at St Bridget Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested through the Funeral Home to The Berkshire Train Museum, Berkshire Family and Individual Resources (BFAIR), or Hospice Care of the Berkshires. To add o the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnoli funeralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Jan. 7, 2020