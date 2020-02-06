|
|
Joseph D. Santora Jr, 63, passed away February 3, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston surrounded by his family after a two- and half-year courageous battle with leukemia. Joe fought his battle with dignity and was an unfailing spirit while participating in clinical trials with the hope of helping others. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Susan (Griffin) Santora and his "fur baby" and constant companion, Hudson. Joe and Sue have made their home in Amesbury, MA since 2011 having previously lived in Great Barrington, MA.
Joe had a successful career in banking with Legacy Banks and First National Bank of the Berkshires in Pittsfield, MA before joining Chaston Associates in North Andover, MA as Senior Vice President. During his time in banking he was active in many charitable organizations including Berkshire United Way, Berkshire Mental Health & Substance Abuse and Berkshire Housing Development Corp. Throughout his 20-plus year commitment to community volunteerism Joe was elected Director for several of the organizations he worked for. Joe was most proud of being the recipient of the Robert K. Agar Award of Volunteerism.
While not working, whether in business or volunteering, Joe loved sailing, kayaking and bicycling. Joe is most known for his kind and generous spirit. He loved helping others whether it be building decks, pool houses, additions or just general repairs - skills he learned working along with his father. As a resident of Bartletts Reach he was Trustee and President of the Homeowners Association where his knowledge and expertise in all aspects of home trades was invaluable.
Joe is predeceased by his mother, Patricia (Gerhardt) Santora and leaves behind his father, Joseph D. Santora, Sr., of Pittsfield, MA; his brother ,Fred Santora and his wife Donna of Pittsfield MA; his sister, Bonnie Santora Brown and her husband Rick of Hinsdale, MA; brother-in-law, Tim Griffin of Pearland, TX; sisters-in-law, Pat Griffin of Haverhill, MA, MB Shea of Bradford, MA, Ellen Rice and her husband Jeff of Boxford, MA, Katie Griffin of Huntington Beach, CA, and Karen Beckwith of Great Barrington, MA; along with seven nephews, a niece and two great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute Hematology Blood Cancer(www.dana-farber.org). Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers & Sons Family Funeral Home, 2 Hillside Avenue, Amesbury, MA.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 6, 2020