Joseph "Yogi" DelSoldato, 87, of State Line Road in West Stockbridge passed away on August 3rd at BMC in Pittsfield with his family by his side.
Born in West Stockbridge, MA on July 30, 1932, he was the son of Joseph and Mary Morandi DelSoldato.
Joseph is survived by his daughter, Darlene, three sons, Joseph (Julie), William (Sheila) and Mark; two sisters, Gloria Mintz and Linda Kot, 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Lillian, his brother, Harry and grandson, Dante Straughn.
As per his request funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the BMC 3rd and 4th Floor Nurse's Sunshine Fund through FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To view the full obituary or send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 8, 2019