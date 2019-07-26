|
Joseph E. Davis, age 45, of Pittsfield, MA, passed away July 20, 2019, at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
He was born in Pittsfield on March 12, 1974, to the late John E. Davis, Sr. and Marie L. Sorrell Davis.
Joseph attended local schools and went on to work as a cook. He previously worked at Berkshire Medical Center.
Mr. Davis is survived by his son, Cameron Davis of Pittsfield along with the mother of his son, April Hayes of Pittsfield; his sister, Melanie Davis of Monrovia, CA; brothers, John Davis Jr., Jeff Davis, Allen Laurent all of Pittsfield, Larry Laurent of Cherry Valley; and his mother, Marie Davis of Pittsfield.
FUNERAL NOTICE: Graveside services will be held, SATURDAY, August 3, 2019 at 9:30am at St. Joseph Cemetery, St. Anne Section. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Cameron Davis Scholarship Fund, which has been established at Greylock Federal Credit Union, in care of Dery Funeral Home, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 26, 2019