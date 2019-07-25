|
|
ADAMS - Joseph F. Freitag, 83 of Adams, passed away Monday evening, July 22, 2019 at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. Born in Adams on September 10, 1935, son of the late Paul A. and Catherine Dresher Freitag he attended Adams schools. Joseph was an independent truck driver most of his life, and was a member of the Local Teamsters Union. Joseph was a US Army Veteran. He was a long time communicant of the former St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Adams. His wife the former Barbara McBride, whom he married on February 11, 1962, died August 1, 2014. He is survived by four sons, Kenny Freitag and his wife Nancy of Cheshire, Shaun Freitag and his wife Karen of Savoy, Joey Freitag of Coatsville, PA, David Freitag and his wife Ming of Savannah, GA. A daughter, Erin Freitag Puppolo and her husband Perry of Lincoln University, PA, a brother, Robert Freitag of Cheshire, a sister, Marline Knapp and her husband William of Adams, a sister in law, Diane Freitag of Cheshire, eleven grandchildren one great grandson and several nieces and nephews. He also leaves his companion, Nancy Patterson. He was predeceased by a brother, Martin Freitag. Services for Joseph will take place Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 AM from the TROTTIER PRINGLE FUNERAL HOME, 6 Summer St., Adams, MA 01220, with the Rev Steven G Montesanti , Pastor of the Parish of St. John Paul II officiating. Burial will follow in Bellevue Cemetery in Adams, calling hours at the funeral home will be Saturday from 9 AM until the time of the service. Donations in his memory can be made to the Adams Alert Volunteer Fire Department in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 25, 2019