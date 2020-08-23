Mr. Joseph Frederick Landquist, 70, of Dalton, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. Born in Chelsea, MA, on March 28, 1950, the son of the late Joseph and Ruth Trickett Landquist, he graduated from Reading Memorial High School and then from Massasoit Community College, where he earned his associate degree in Science.
Joe worked as a CEO and scout executive for the Boy Scouts, retiring in 2006 after his lifelong career.
Joe was active in his community. He was a current member of the Civitan Club of Pittsfield and a volunteer for The Special Olympics
. Joe loved his country and was a strong supporter of both the United States Military and law enforcement. This was clear to see in many aspects of his life, such as through his direct activeness with the Law Enforcement Torch Run.
Among many things, Joe loved the Red Sox, Fenway Park, and all things Boston! He was just as happy, however, staying local and spending the afternoon listening to the Boston Pops play while relaxing on the lawn at Tanglewood.
Besides his children, Robert Landquist, Kristin Landquist-Burgess and Brian Landquist, he is survived by his siblings, Georgina "Gina" Fucci, Martin "Marty" Landquist, Robin Latham, Michael Landquist, Charles "Chip" Landquist, and Kellie Landquist. He also leaves behind his dear grandchildren, Christopher "CJ" Burgess, Rachel Burgess, Autumn Landquist, Zachary Landquist, Jared Landquist, Molly Landquist, and Brian Landquist, Jr..
Funeral Notice:
There will be no formal funeral services for Mr. Joseph Frederick Landquist. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, The Special Olympics
(LETR.Org
), or the Civitan Club OC of the Berkshires in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com
to leave condolences and remembrances.