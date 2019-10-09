Home

Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
8:30 AM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Joseph F. Lynch


1927 - 2019
Mr. Joseph F. Lynch, 91, of Pittsfield, passed away at home on Monday, October 7, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Pittsfield, MA., on November 12, 1927, the son of the late John and Katherine Coffey Lynch, he graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1945.

Shortly after graduating, Joseph enrolled in a draftsman's course at General Electric. Upon its completion, he was employed by the bushing department of GE, where he had a significant influence in designing one of the largest bushings in the world.

Joseph was a World War II Veteran. He served in the United States Army from February 1946 through May of 1947.

Joe was a kind, humble, and gentle man with an infectious smile and a quick wit. He found pleasure in making others laugh, especially his wife, Margaret. He loved listening to Vera Lynn music, painting, and enjoyed learning new things. Joseph was an avid outdoorsman who loved the New Hampshire White Mountains. He held a special spot in his heart for animals, especially dogs and cats. Additionally, Joe was fond of astrology and jellybeans.

Joseph was a communicant of St. Joseph Church and frequented the Ralph Froio Senior Center in Pittsfield.

Joseph will be sorely missed by many nieces, nephews, and close friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Lynch, whom he married on July 24, 1954. He was also predeceased by his brother, John, his two sisters, Mary and Elizabeth, and his five cats, all of whom he cared for into their departure.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mr. Joseph F. Lynch will be Friday, October 11, 2019 with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, celebrated by Bishop Timothy McDonnell. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. There will be an hour of visitation prior to the service, from 8:30.am. to 9:30 a.m., at Dwyer Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Berkshire Humane Society, Eleanor Sonsini Animal Shelter, Smile Train, and in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
