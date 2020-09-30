Joseph Sorrentino, 88, died Monday morning at his home on Greylock Street in Lee surrounded by his family.
He was born in Pittsfield on July 30, 1932, the son of Alphonso and Santa Messina Sorrentino. He was a 1952 graduate of Lee High School where he was a standout basketball and baseball athlete, being a part of championship teams.
Joe started his cooking career during High School, where he was a cook at the former Rossi's Restaurant in Lee. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he was first cook, achieving the rank of Corporal. In 1955, after he left the Army, he bought a diner in Lee, renamed it Joe's Diner, which he owned and operated as a family business until retiring in 2000. On July 14th, 1956 he married his hometown sweetheart, Theresa Roy. He was a member of the Lee Chamber of Commerce (where a scholarship is named in his honor), Sons of Italy, Greenock Country Club, and the American Legion. He enjoyed going on cruises and traveled to Italy to meet some of his family. Joe enjoyed watching the Yankees, Patriots and Celtics. A special joy was spending time with his family and friends at their cottage on Greenwater Pond. Pride was taken in mowing his lawn, which he did until the end.
Joe is survived by his wife, Theresa of 64 years; one daughter and six sons: Deborah Long and her husband George of Stratham New Hampshire, Joseph Sorrentino Jr. and his wife Becky of Stockbridge, Michael Sorrentino and his wife Fran of Lenox, Frank Sorrentino and his wife Alda of Lee, Robert Sorrentino of NYC, Samuel Sorrentino and his wife Mary of Lee, and Peter Sorrentino and his partner Jodi of Lee; 10 grandchildren: Tess, Anne and her husband Tim, Ellen and her husband Anthony, Michael Jr, Ben and his partner Sarah, Jenny and her husband Alex, Zach and his wife Samantha, Joseph, Magdalena, Emma; four great grandchildren: TJ, Kaylee, Patrick and Grace, as well as one more on the way; his nephew Raymond Millard of Pittsfield; and many fond extended family.
He is predeceased by his parents Alphonso and Santa; a sister, Virginia Millard and her husband Raymond.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Oct 2nd, at St. Mary's Church in Lee. Due to seating limitations, the family welcomes you to the burial service at St. Mary's Cemetery at 11 AM. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4-6 PM at the Kelly Funeral Home in Lee.
Face masks and social distancing will be required for the Visiting Hours. We ask that people enter through the Main Street entrance in the front of the building and exit through our parking lot door.
Friends wishing to make donations in Joe's memory can do so to Hospice Care in the Berkshires or to St. Mary's Church in c/o the Kelly Funeral Home 3 Main Street Lee, MA 01238.
