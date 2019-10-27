|
Joseph F. Talarico, age 66, of Loudonville, New York, passed away after a long illness. A private service was held with burial in the family plot at St. Joseph's Cemetery. Son of the late Frederick and Rose (Puia) Talarico. He is survived by his brothers Frederick Talarico and Richard DeSimone of Loudonville. The FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, Ma was in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019