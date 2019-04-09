|
Marco Island, FL. - Joseph Quetti, aka "Big Joe", 85, passed away Saturday, March 30th at home, peacefully with family at his side. He was born January 3, 1934 in Theresa, NY to Joseph and Jenabel Wagner Quetti. He grew up in Pittsfield where he graduated from Pittsfield High School. He enlisted in the US Army on January 25th 1954. In the Army he learned the auto body trade and fought in the Korean War until his discharge in 1957. He then moved to Richmond, where he and his wife raised their family, and he remained there for most of his adult years. Joe owned his own auto body business, Quetti Auto Body, in Pittsfield, for many years until his retirement. He loved hunting and fishing with his buddies, and the great outdoors. Joe was a proud member of the West Stockbridge chapter of the American Legion. He could always be seen with one of his beautiful collie dogs by his side. Joe's other passion was for gardening and his large vegetable garden fed not only his wife and children, but his many extended family members as well. His friends and family came first, and he was always willing to lend a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, the former Sandra Gordon, sons Joey, Johnny and daughters Serene and Michelle, 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, brothers, Steve, Russell and sisters, Nan, Mary Lou and Janie. He was predeceased by his sister Ida. There will be no funeral service. A small memorial service will be held in Massachusetts in the fall of 2019. Donations in his memory are suggested to Vitas Hospice, 997 N.Collier Blvd., Suite B, Marco Island, FL 34145.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 9, 2019