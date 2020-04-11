Home

Joseph G. Virgilio


1955 - 2020
Joseph G. Virgilio Obituary
Joseph Gabriel Virgilio, 65, of Holmes Road, Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on April 3 at his home.

Born in Pittsfield on March 22, 1955, he was the son of the late Gabriel and Sophie (Supka) Virgilio. He graduated from Pittsfield High School in 1974 and attended Berkshire Community College. Joey grew up working at his family's restaurant, the Eastside Cafe, he owned a lawn care business, and held positions at Shakespeare and Co. and Berkshire County Arc for many years.

Mr. Virgilio had a passion for the outdoors, music and Boston sports, especially the Red Sox and Patriots, and he enjoyed discussing these passions with friends and family. He was a soft spoken and kindhearted man that will be missed by many.

Mr. Virgilio is survived by his brother, James Virgilio and his wife, Donna, of Dalton; niece, Jessie Crombie and her husband, Matthew; nephew Dustin Virgilio and his wife, Raina; and nephew Troy Guinipero. He was predeceased by his sisters, Kathleen Virgilio and Sandra Guinipero.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Funeral services for Joseph Gabriel Virgilio will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Mr. Virgilio may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society or charity of ones choice in care of DERY FUNERAL HOME, 54 Bradford Street, Pittsfield.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 11, 2020
