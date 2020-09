Or Copy this URL to Share

Graveside services for Joseph G. Virgilio, who died April 3, 2020, will be held Saturday, September 26, at 9:00 A.M., at St. Joseph Cemetery (Section 11, lower level), with Deacon Robert Esposito, officiating. Those attending are reminded that masks and social distancing are required. The DERY FUNERAL HOME is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store