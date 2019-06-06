|
|
York, Maine-Joseph J. Ford (Joe, Papa Joe) passed away Saturday, June 1st, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and listening to his much-loved 3 Stooges. Born August 5, 1943 in Pittsfield, MA to Joseph J. and Gertrude R. (Bevins) Ford. Joe was preceded by his loving wife Nancy and is survived by his sons Michael (Gail), Francis, daughter Sharon, sisters Jeanette (Ray) and Peggy (Nelson), sister-in-law Sally (Billy), four grandchildren, Ashlyn, Ian, Shauna and Tony, nieces and nephews whom he adored, his favorite pooch Alfredo, and many treasured friends.
Joe was the pride of Lee, MA where he was a three sport athlete and excelled at football and was recruited by national powerhouses Notre Dame and Alabama State. Instead, he chose the nobler course of serving his country in the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam War. After his extended service to his country he was employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a pipe-fitter while helping his beloved wife Nancy run Nancy's Pub. After Joe retired, he drove the local school bus while caring for his terminally ill wife. He proudly helped out at the VFW Post 6977 even serving as post commander to which he was immensely honored.
Joe will be known for bringing joy to everyone whomever met him. He would often wear silly hats and tell jokes. Most of all he had a gargantuan laugh that could be heard from a mile away. Joe lived life to the fullest extent and made everyone as happy as he was. Most of all, Joe was the kindest man anyone would ever know.
Although Joe traveled the world, he called three places home.
The family would like to thank the staff at York Hospital and Langdon Place. Calling hours will be held from 5-7pm on Friday, June 7th in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, ME, followed by a Celebration of Life at the VFW Post 6977. His funeral Mass will be celebrated June 15th at 11am in St. Mary's Church in Lee, MA. Lastly, a memorial will be held in Scotland and he will be reunited with Nancy. Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on June 6, 2019