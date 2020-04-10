|
Joseph J. Scalise Sr., 82, of Pittsfield, MA passed away Saturday, April 4,2020 at home. He was born July 13, 1937 to the late James and Josephine Scalise. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Scalise, his daughters Dale Scalise-Smith (Chris), Connie Taylor, and Kerryann (Francis) Corl. His sons Michael Scalise, Arthur (Linda) Scalise, Joseph (Michelle) Scalise, Marco (Carmen) Scalise, Phillip (Laura) Scalise, Ernest (Carrie) Taylor, and Marc Taylor. His two brothers and sisters James Philip (Lois) Scalise, Alfonso (Judy) Scalise, Joan Wooley, and Shirlee Twine. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren that loved him dearly.
There will be no services or calling hours.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 10, 2020