Joseph J. Zieba Jr. Obituary
Joseph Justyn Zieba, Jr., 55 of Orlando, Florida passed away Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born on May 23, 1964 in Adams, Massachusetts. Joe was a baker for 30 years. He enjoyed landscaping, fishing, going to the beach, and his backyard goldfish ponds.

Joe is survived by his partner of 32 years, Carl Thorne; sister, Paula Randall (husband, Dave Randall); sister, Michelle Biros (husband, Francis Biros); brother, Robert Zieba; sister, Danielle Zieba; nieces and nephews, Robert Zieba, Jr., Andrew Zieba, Benjamin Zieba, Mathew Zieba, Elijah Calvi, and Lucia Calvi; and his faithful companion, Sheeba. He is preceeded in death by his parents, Joseph J. Zieba, Sr. and Rita Lucille Zieba (Pelletier).

Services will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 12PM at St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Church located at 102 Summer St, Adams, MA 01220. Calling hours will begin at 10AM Paciorek Funeral Home located at 13 Hoosac Street, Adams, Massachusetts 01220.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Stanislaus Kostka School 108 Summer Street Adams, MA 01220 or the Humane Society.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 26, 2019
