LONGTIME NORTH ADAMS POLICEMAN
Joseph John Dragotta, 99 of North Adams, MA died on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Vermont Veteran's Home in Bennington, VT. He was born in North Adams, MA on January 4, 1920, a son to the late Joseph and Raffaela (Vigna) Dragotta. He attended schools in North Adams, including Drury High School. He also attended Berkshire Community College. He was a decorated veteran of World War II, enlisting in the US Navy in January of 1940. During his service he assisted in the evacuation of civilians from Singapore while under fire. He also served in combat in the invasion of Philippines, Okinawa and Iwo Jima. He was honorably discharged in October of 1945.
Mr. Dragotta was a longtime Police Officer for the City of North Adams for over 31 years until his retirement. He was a communicant of the former Holy Family Church. He was a member of the Clarksburg .
Mr. Dragotta married his wife, the former Olive Grace LeBeau on May 10, 1957 in Stamford, VT. She died on January 3, 2013. Survivors include his daughter, Cheri Dragotta, his son, Norman Gelinas and two grandsons, Bruce and Wayne Gelinas as well as nieces and nephews. He also leaves his long time friend, Cynthia McGrory. He was predeceased by his two sisters, Anna and Anna Dragotta and three brothers, George, Damiano and Antonio Dragotta.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial to celebrate the life of Joseph Dragotta will be held at the St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church in North Adams on Wednesday, October 30 at 11 a.m. followed by a burial with military honors in the Southview Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 4-7p.m. on Tuesday October 29 at the Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, WEST CHAPEL, 521 West Main Street, North Adams. Memorial donations made be made to the Activities Program at the Vermont Veteran's Home through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories ,please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 27, 2019