It is with great sadness that the family of Joseph M. Coughlin, 68 of Houston, TX, announces his passing, on Monday, March 23, 2020, at his home, with his devoted wife Laura at his side, after a brave and fearless fight with cancer. Born in Pittsfield, MA on October 1, 1951 to the late Thomas W. and Eleanor Coughlin (Aulisi). He was the second oldest of seven children.
He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic High School in Pittsfield, MA in 1970, where he was tri captain of the football team. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1970 to 1974, as an aviation mechanic and received an Honorable Discharge. He attended Shasta Communty College in Redding, CA and completed his license in Airframe and Powerplant in 1980.
While living and working in Houston, TX he met his life- long and perfect partner, Laura Back. They were married on July 15, 1978 in Holliston, MA. They settled in Houston and Joe retired from Total USA in 2016, where he worked for 32 years as a technician and served as a volunteer/certified fireman and EMT.
Joe was the consummate husband and father. Nothing brought him more joy than being with his girls. He leaves his wife Laura, and his three daughters, Jacquelyn Fries (John), Lisa Coughlin and Elizabeth Coughlin and her fiance Charles Michaelis, and three grandsons, John Fries Jr., Jude Fries, and Cole Michaelis. He also is survived by five sisters, Kathleen Cesan (Earl), Susan Nichols (Robert), Siobhan Fusini (Dennis), Stella Coughlin (Michael Michon) and Mary Coughlin (Rick Berrian), and his brother Richard Coughlin of Cedar Park, TX, his sister in law Karla Back and her husband Peter von Stackelberg of Alfred, New York. He leaves 16 nieces and nephews who will miss their Uncle Joey very much, and 8 great nieces and nephews, many, many cousins, his Aunts Mary Coughlan, Lucy Aulisi and Lena Riche. Also his life long friend John Voltoline of Leander, TX. He is predeceased by his mother in law Mary Margaret Back, and father in law Arthur Edward Back.
Joe was an avid New York Yankees fan as a child and a young man, but became a true Houston Astros fan along with the rest of his familuy. He excelled at mechanics and could repair and build anything, including Jeeps, motorcycles, and his favorite Dodge vans. He was also a talented, self taught carpenter and wood worker. He had many remarkable talents, but always was very modest and had a humorous self deprecating way. A more peaceful and loving man there never was.
There are no calling hours. A family celebration of life will take place at a later date. Charitable donations can be made in Joe's memory to the Boys and Girls Club of Pittsfield, and also a plea for blood donations. Joe was a regular donator until he became sick, if you have the time and can do so, please do it for Joe.
Cigarette smoking killed Joe. Please stop or don't start for yourself and the love of your family.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Mar. 31, 2020