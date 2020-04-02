|
Joseph M. Metallo, 89, formerly of Pittsfield died on March 22, 2020 in Burlington, VT from the Coronavirus.
Joseph was born in Pittsfield on April 23, 1930 to the late Canio M. and Theresa (Metallo) Metallo. He attended schools in Pittsfield graduating from Pittsfield High School in 1949. He went on to study and graduate from the former Berkshire Business College in 1951 and took several courses at North Adams State College. Joseph was a member of the Armed Forces U.S. Naval Reserve for six years.
Joseph worked for 42 years at the General Electric Company in the Plastics Department until his retirement on January 1, 1991. He was a member of the G.E. Quarter Century and Pensioners Clubs. He was a member of the Christian Assembly Church in Pittsfield. In August of 1996 Joseph moved to Silver Spring, MD and was a member of Church of Christ at Manor Woods in Rockville, MD. After widowed, he joined his son's family to live in Vermont.
Joseph was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn R. Asci, whom he married on September 12, 1953 and who died on June 14, 2002. He is survived by his son Michael C. Metallo of Colchester, VT. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren Gabriel, Adam, Nathan and Isaac Metallo and his two great-grandsons Calvin and Milo Metallo.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A private burial will be held for Joseph M. Metallo in the family plot in Pittsfield Cemetery to be arranged at a future date. FLYNN & DAGNOLI - BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 Elm St., Pittsfield, MA will be in charge of arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 2, 2020