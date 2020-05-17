Joseph Martin Sebastian Silvestri died on April 29, 2020 in Alford. MA. Joseph was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 4, 1938, son of Josephine (Mandina) and Joseph Cornelius Silvestri. He was a graduate of St. Peter's University in 1960 and earned an LLM from Fordham University in 1963 and a JD from New York University. He practiced law in a number of fields over the span of 40 years with several large law firms, ending his career as the VP and General Counsel for the Office of Employee Benefits of the Federal Reserve System. Joseph was also a member of the Naval Reserve Corps and was honorably discharged from JAG in 1975 with the rank of Lt. Commander.
He is survived by his wife Linda (Stoltenberg) Silvestri and two daughters, Dr. Holly Silvestri and Nina (Silvestri) McGehee, her spouse Robert McGehee, and two grandsons Matthew and Joseph McGehee. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Barabara (Silvestri) Coen, her children, Nancy (Coen) Presti and William Coen, and their respective spouses Philip Presti and Aimee Coen, as well as their children. He also leaves behind a niece, Jackie Etling, daughter of his deceased sister Marilyn (Silvestri) Etling.
Linda and Joseph Silvestri built their summer home in Alford in the 1970s and traveled from Bronxville, NY to Alford as frequently as their combined careers allowed. They retired in 2003 and have lived full-time in their beloved Alford home since that year. The entire family enjoyed the rural environment and the cultural opportunities afforded to them by the Berkshires.
The burial will be private and there will be a memorial celebration sometime in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to St. Peter's Parish or Hospice Care in the Berkshires through Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family please go to www.finnertyandstevens.com
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on May 17, 2020.