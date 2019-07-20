|
|
Joseph Musacchio, 86 of 17 Lowden St., Pittsfield, MA passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Hillcrest Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born in Portocannone, Province of Campobasso, Italy on July 6, 1933 a son of the late Andrea and Veneranda (Viola) Musacchio. Joseph came to the United States in 1936 at the age of three and attended Pittsfield Schools. He was employed at the former Glix Brandt Co. for 10 years and then worked at a family owned market as manager for many years, retiring in 1992. Joseph served in the U.S. Army and was Honorably Discharged on April 28, 1955. He was a veteran of the Korean War Conflict and served 16 months in Germany. He was a communicant of the former Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church and was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 68 of Pittsfield. He enjoyed working in his yard.
Survivors include his wife, the former Theresa I. Noto and they were married on May 2, 1953; two daughters, Andrea C. Granfield and her husband Michael of Pittsfield and Jo-Anne Wool and her husband Brian of Great Barrington. He was predeceased by two brothers, Dominic and Vincent Musacchio.
Funeral Notice: Calling Hours at the FLYNN & DAGNOLI-BENCIVENGA FUNERAL HOME, 5 ELM St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 will be Monday, July 22, 2019 from 8:30 A.M. to 9:30 A.M. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph's Church, 414 North St., Pittsfield with the Rev. Monsignor Michael A. Shershanovich, Pastor officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to HospiceCare in the Berkshires or Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on July 20, 2019