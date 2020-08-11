Joseph Paul Magnifico, 90 of North Adams, MA died Saturday August 8, 2020 at his home.
He was born in North Adams, MA on February 3, 1930, a son of Michael and Rosina (Vigna) Magnifico. He attended local schools and graduated from Drury High School with the class of 1949. He was a veteran of the Korean War and served in the US Marines.
Joseph was employed by General Electric Co. in Pittsfield for many years until his retirement. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Joe enjoyed fishing and hunting and especially enjoyed making model airplanes.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara Therese (Pinsonneault) Magnifico whom he married on June 23, 1951 and one daughter- Lynn M. Senecal of North Adams. He also leaves two grandsons- Stephen P. Senecal of Enfield, CT and Ryan J. Senecal of Belchertown, MA; five great grandchildren including Lily, Hannah, Leo, Knox and Maisie; one sister- Natalie Mazzuchi of North Adams; one brother- Orlando Magnifico of North Adams and nieces and nephews. His daughter- Ariana "Ann" Magnifico died April 9, 2010 and one sister and two brothers are deceased including Josephine "Kelly" Galipeau, Paul Magnifico and John Magnifico.
FUNERAL NOTICE: A Liturgy of Christian Burial for Joseph Magnifico will be celebrated Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church. Burial will follow in Southview cemetery. Calling hours at FLYNN & DAGNOLI-MONTAGNA HOME FOR FUNERALS WEST CHAPELS, 521 West Main St. North Adams, MA are Tuesday from 4-7 PM. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in care of the funeral home.
