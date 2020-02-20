|
|
1956 - 2020 SHEFFIELD Joseph P. Ullrich, 63, of 204 Hewins Street, passed away on February 18 after a fierce battle with cancer.
Joe was an honorable man who defined the word integrity. He set an example of what makes a great man, husband, father, grandfather, brother, son, uncle and friend.
Once you met Joe, you felt as if you had known him your whole life. Joe loved to travel, and visited 54 countries. Wherever he was, people gravitated towards him, and he had an uncanny ability to fit in wherever and with whomever.
Joe was our rock. He was smart, honest, caring, generous, and loving. He would watch every Patriots and Bruins game with a house full of buddies. Joe made everything better; every story was funnier, every drink was stronger, every steak was tastier. He was a lifelong hunter with his brothers, and some of his best memories were from the hunting camp. We are brokenhearted, but we know we will see him again.
Joe is survived by his loving wife, Brenda (Horsch) Ullrich, daughters Rachel Ullrich, Krista Ullrich, partner Steven Blackwell and their children Jacob and Mason, Mandy Rogers-Thieriot and husband David and their children Camden and Charlotte. Brothers George and partner Sandy Holst-Grubbe, Steven and wife Judy and their children Victoria, Little Stevie and Cassie. Parents-in-law William and Jennie Horsch, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, and family and friends in the Berkshires and across the country. Joe is predeceased by his parents George and Sabina Ullrich, and his beloved son Ryan.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 24 from 4 pm-7 pm at the BIRCHES-ROY FUNERAL HOME at 33 South Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25 at 11 am with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Valley Church at 99 Maple Avenue, Sheffield, MA 01257. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Joe's memory may be made to Hospice Care of the Berkshires in the care of the Birches-Roy Funeral Home at 33 South Street, Great Barrington, MA 01230. Condolences may be made through birchesroyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Feb. 20, 2020