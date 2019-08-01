|
Joseph Peter Loholdt, age 79, of 1072 State Road, North Adams, MA, died on July 21st at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Easton, Pennsylvania, on August 12, 1939, the son of Charles J. and Nagle (Unnan) Loholdt, he attended Drury High school. Joe is survived by his wife, Dolores (Lorrie) Roschow, of 58 years, whom he married on July 22, 1961. He leaves his two sons: Joseph C. Loholdt (Kelly) of Williamstown, MA; Jeffrey M. Loholdt (Carrie) of Adams, MA. Joe also leaves two brothers, Charles of North Adams, George of Williamstown, one brother in law, Fred Roschow of Bristol, NH, five Grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three brothers, Leo (1993), Harold (2000), Anthony (2002), and his sister Marion Morin (2003). A private Mass to celebrate the life of Joseph will be held at a later date and there will be no calling hours at Joe's request. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the National (- search Loholdt) or through the funeral home. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Aug. 1, 2019