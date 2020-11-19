Joseph R. (Dick) O'Brien, 92, of East Greenbush, passed into the arms of God's mercy and love on Thursday morning at St. Peter's Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Albany.
Joe was the son of Joseph and Jeanette (Clement) of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and the devoted husband of Helen (Watson) for 68 years.
He graduated from St. Joseph's High School and the General Electric Apprentice Program, both in Pittsfield. He worked as a tool and die maker for GE in Pittsfield and the Ford Motor Company in Green Island, serving as the latter for some 35 years first as a skilled tradesman and later as a supervisor.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Colleen Kovacs (Robert) and his sister Patricia Noel (Richard).
He is survived by his wife, Helen and their daughters Deborah O'Brien, Maureen Zangeneh (Ali) and Erin O'Keefe, and their sons Fr. Joseph O'Brien and Daniel O'Brien. He is survived by his sister Jean Lincoln (John, late) and his brothers John (Patricia, late), Robert (Mary) and Michael (Margaret). He is survived by grandchildren: Fred and Jessica Hosley and Josh Hayner; Cerise Bauknight, Allie Joy and Chloe Zangeneh; Katie, Sean and Megan O'Brien; Emily Farris, Kelsey and Ryan Kovacs; and Ansley, Kevin and Michaela O'Keefe. He is survived by many cousins and in-laws.
Joe and Helen were committed Catholics who loved their children and grandchildren beyond all words and measures, working hard and making many sacrifices on their behalf.
Given the size of Joe's family and the realities of limited seating capacities in churches during this COVID pandemic, our family asks that our friends and neighbors please view his funeral Mass online using the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDYemATnSnXciulBThXOGLQ
. May you and your family be safe.
Please pray for Joe and his family, and during November, please remember to pray for all the saints and souls who are close to you and your family. Please pray for those who have no one to pray for them. Please remember to pray for all those who are dying alone.
Our family offers thanks to the team of professionals at the Hawthorne Ridge Memory Care Unit and the St. Peter's Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in gratitude for the care Joe received. In lieu of flowers, people are invited to make a donation in Joe's name to the tuition assistance programs at Blessed Sacrament School (607 Central Avenue, Albany 12206) or Holy Spirit School (54 Highland Drive, East Greenbush 12061).