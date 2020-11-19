Dear Aunt Helen, Joe, Debbie, Maureen, Dan and Erin,



I am so sorry for our loss. Uncle Dick was a smart, funny, caring man who was always happy to help with anything and everything. I believe he also thought he was one of the luckiest men on earth because he was fortunate to meet and marry you, Aunt Helen (his Girlfriend) all those years ago. He was a terrific Godfather and I was happy to buy Ford cars through the years !!



(My father has been reminiscing about Uncle Dick and he still remembers his Oldest Brother and Best Man, 66 and a half years ago, advising him before leaving on his honeymoon, not to stop until they got out of town!!)



I regret my family will be unable to attend Uncle Dick's funeral on Monday, but we look forward to the time we can meet and mourn in person for this very good, loving and loved man.



Love,

Kate

Katherine OBrien

