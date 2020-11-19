1/
Joseph R. O'Brien
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph R. (Dick) O'Brien, 92, of East Greenbush, passed into the arms of God's mercy and love on Thursday morning at St. Peter's Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in Albany.

Joe was the son of Joseph and Jeanette (Clement) of Pittsfield, Massachusetts and the devoted husband of Helen (Watson) for 68 years.

He graduated from St. Joseph's High School and the General Electric Apprentice Program, both in Pittsfield. He worked as a tool and die maker for GE in Pittsfield and the Ford Motor Company in Green Island, serving as the latter for some 35 years first as a skilled tradesman and later as a supervisor.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Colleen Kovacs (Robert) and his sister Patricia Noel (Richard).

He is survived by his wife, Helen and their daughters Deborah O'Brien, Maureen Zangeneh (Ali) and Erin O'Keefe, and their sons Fr. Joseph O'Brien and Daniel O'Brien. He is survived by his sister Jean Lincoln (John, late) and his brothers John (Patricia, late), Robert (Mary) and Michael (Margaret). He is survived by grandchildren: Fred and Jessica Hosley and Josh Hayner; Cerise Bauknight, Allie Joy and Chloe Zangeneh; Katie, Sean and Megan O'Brien; Emily Farris, Kelsey and Ryan Kovacs; and Ansley, Kevin and Michaela O'Keefe. He is survived by many cousins and in-laws.

Joe and Helen were committed Catholics who loved their children and grandchildren beyond all words and measures, working hard and making many sacrifices on their behalf.

Given the size of Joe's family and the realities of limited seating capacities in churches during this COVID pandemic, our family asks that our friends and neighbors please view his funeral Mass online using the link https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDYemATnSnXciulBThXOGLQ . May you and your family be safe.

Please pray for Joe and his family, and during November, please remember to pray for all the saints and souls who are close to you and your family. Please pray for those who have no one to pray for them. Please remember to pray for all those who are dying alone.

Our family offers thanks to the team of professionals at the Hawthorne Ridge Memory Care Unit and the St. Peter's Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center in gratitude for the care Joe received. In lieu of flowers, people are invited to make a donation in Joe's name to the tuition assistance programs at Blessed Sacrament School (607 Central Avenue, Albany 12206) or Holy Spirit School (54 Highland Drive, East Greenbush 12061).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Berkshire Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
19 entries
November 17, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 17, 2020
80th birthday
mike obrien
Brother
November 17, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 17, 2020
family group
mike obrien
Brother
November 17, 2020
Dick's 80 birthday celebration
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
Picture is about 1942 - 104 Merriam St
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
Picture about 1935-6 in West Pittsfield
mike obrien
Brother
November 16, 2020
I will miss my big brother - mike ob
mike obrien
Brother
November 14, 2020
Dear Aunt Helen, Joe, Debbie, Maureen, Dan and Erin,

I am so sorry for our loss. Uncle Dick was a smart, funny, caring man who was always happy to help with anything and everything. I believe he also thought he was one of the luckiest men on earth because he was fortunate to meet and marry you, Aunt Helen (his Girlfriend) all those years ago. He was a terrific Godfather and I was happy to buy Ford cars through the years !!

(My father has been reminiscing about Uncle Dick and he still remembers his Oldest Brother and Best Man, 66 and a half years ago, advising him before leaving on his honeymoon, not to stop until they got out of town!!)

I regret my family will be unable to attend Uncle Dick's funeral on Monday, but we look forward to the time we can meet and mourn in person for this very good, loving and loved man.

Love,
Kate
Katherine OBrien
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved