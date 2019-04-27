Home

Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Liturgy
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Charles Church
Joseph R. Pulasky Obituary
Joseph R. Pulasky, 66, of Pittsfield passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, MA. Born in Pittsfield on August 7, 1952 the son of Peter G. and Elizabeth F. Collins Pulasky.

Joseph attended Pittsfield schools. He worked for Conrail Railroad and was a member of the Labor's Union.

Mr. Pulasky was a communicate of St. Charles Church. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he loved and cherished. He enjoyed fishing and took great pride in his vegetable garden. He was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. Joe was always the life of the party; he could light up the room with his devilish and colorful personality. He will be forever loved and missed.

He is survived by his two daughters, Susan and Jennifer Pulasky his four sisters, Barbara Holmes, Elizabeth Pulasky (Bill Guzzo), Kathleen Brunell (Butch), Deborah Pulasky, one brother, William Pulasky; four grandchildren, Mia Pulasky, Kaylee and Emily Beauregard and Brody Purry, many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He is also survived by his longtime companion Yvonne Sumner. Besides his Parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Peter and Robert Pulasky and his sister Patricia Tierney.

Funeral Notice:

Funeral services for Mr. Joseph R. Pulasky will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from the Dwyer Funeral Home, with a Liturgy of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Charles Church celebrated by Rev. A. Peter Gregory, Pastor Emeritus and concelebrated by Rev. John Tuohey. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Monday evening, April 29, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North St., Pittsfield, MA 01201 in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Apr. 27, 2019
