Joseph Richard (aka Dick) Pizzuto, 79, of Pittsfield died Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Berkshire Medical Center after a long illness.
Born on August 4, 1940 in Pittsfield, MA., to the late Louis and Florence Moffie Pizzuto, he attended local school and was a 1958 graduate of Pittsfield High School.
After high school, Dick enlisted in the United States Coast Guard Reserves. He was honorably discharged in 1968.
Dick enjoyed owning and operating a successful PIP Printing business in downtown Pittsfield for 26 years from 1981 through 2007. Throughout his life he was an animal lover and supported the ASPCA, Berkshire Humane Society, North Shore Animal League America and other animal rescue organizations. He also enjoyed several hobbies and life-long learning. His interests were print design, American history, stamp collecting and studying the stock market.
Dick is survived by his daughter, Marisa Pizzuto Jutras and her husband, Robert A. Jutras and his brother Paul P. Pizzuto and his wife, Cathy Pizzuto.
The funeral service for Dick will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 1 pm at the St. Michael The Archangel Mausoleum in the St. Joseph's Cemetery in Pittsfield, MA. Calling hours will precede the service at the Roche Funeral Home, 120 Main Street, Lenox, MA 01240, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dick's memory may be made to the Berkshire Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019