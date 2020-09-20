1/1
Joseph S. Paglier Jr.
1959 - 2020
Mr. Joseph S. Paglier, Jr., 61, of Pittsfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Born in Pittsfield, MA, on March 31, 1959, the son of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Lagrotteria Paglier, he graduated from Taconic High School in 1978 where he completed Taconic's carpentry vocational program. During his time there, he was on the varsity football team.

Continuing his love of the trade, Joe established his own business, Paglier Builder. He was extremely well liked and respected by his customers over the years throughout Berkshire County. He worked 7 days a week and went out of his way to make sure his customers were always happy.

In his "spare" time, Joe enjoyed cooking and baking. His favorite recipe which he perfected over the years was his famous Easter bread.

Joe will be most remembered for his love for his children, his incredible carpentry skills, goofy sense of humor, those stylish flannel shirts, holey clothes, and work boots.

Besides his children, Matthew Paglier and his wife, Jessica, of West Palm Beach, FL, Michelle Paglier, and Elizabeth Paglier, both of Pittsfield, Joseph is survived by his brother, John Paglier and wife, Martha, of Scottsdale, AZ, and his sister Regina, of Pittsfield, as well as his uncle, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Aside from his loving family, Joseph leaves behind his best friend, Mark Scoco. Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth Paglier, and his sister, Annemarie Acedo.

Funeral Notice:

Calling hours for Mr. Joseph S. Paglier, Jr., will be Tuesday, September 22, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dwyer Funeral Home, 776 North Street, Pittsfield, MA 01201. A private burial at St. Joseph Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association in care of the Dwyer Funeral Home, in his memory. Please visit www.dwyerfuneral.com to leave condolences and remembrances.



Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Dwyer Funeral Home
776 North Street
Pittsfield, MA 01201
413-442-5094
