1/
Joseph Sinico
1942 - 2020
Joseph Victor Sinico, 78, passed away peacefully at Mount Carmel Care Center surrounded by his family on August 30, 2020. His friends and family will remember his generosity, willingness to talk to any and everyone and his fondness for desserts.

Born on July 11, 1942 in Pittsfield, MA, to Angela and Albert Sinico, Joseph grew up in West Stockbridge with three brothers and five sisters and attended Williams High School. He worked for 15 years at the Red Lion Inn and Country Curtains in Stockbridge. Joseph married Kathleen (née Keresztes) on June 26, 1971 and later entered her family business, Catherine's Chocolates, where he could occasionally be caught licking his fingers in the back room.

Joe's passion for food of any kind, but in particular green bean sandwiches and sweets, was second only to his love for his family. Closely involved in the lives of his three sons, Joseph spent hours on the sidelines of soccer fields, behind the plate as a pitcher-friendly Little League umpire and later on the highways of the northeast to visit his boys as they moved farther and farther from the family home in Great Barrington.

In addition to avidly bowling in the Stockbridge Men's Wednesday Night League, Joseph was an engaged parishioner at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington. He entertained bingo crowds and served on the Parish Council and was an active fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus Council 513.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Kathy, three sons, Matthew, Sean and Christopher, their wives, Amy, Simone and Chloe, and five precious granddaughters, Anna, Zoe, Josephine, Oona and Osa, his brothers, Albert, William, and Robert, sisters, Ann Broggi, Margaret Derrick, Mary Obanhein, and Patricia Salvadore, sister-in-law, Patricia Sinico, and brothers-in-law, Neil Obanhein and Marty Salvadore.

He was predeceased by his sister, Norma Cardillo and siblings Linda D. and Joseph J. Sinico both who died in infancy, brothers-in-law, Dominic Broggi, Bill Derrick, and Ernest Cardillo, Sr. and sister-in-law Carol Keresztes.

SERVICES- A Memorial Mass will be held on Tues, Sept. 8th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church in Great Barrington, conducted by Msgr. Michael Shershanovich. Burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Great Barrington.

There will be no calling hours.

Donations in memory of Joe may be made to the St. Peter's Food Pantry c/o Finnerty & Stevens Funeral Home, 426 Main St., Great Barrington, MA 01230. To send remembrances to his family go to www.finnertyandstevens.com

The Sinico family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at Mount Carmel Care Center for their many years of care, support, and friendship.

Published in The Berkshire Eagle on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FINNERTY & STEVENS FUNERAL HOME INC
426 MAIN ST
Great Barrington, MA 01230-1821
(413) 528-1900
Memories & Condolences
